Leeds houses for sale: Charming family home with rear extension, loft and a long rear garden in Roundhay

This three to four bedroom property with a spacious living room, modern kitchen and separate dining room with a large garden is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Listed with agent Manning Stainton, this family home on Chandos Gardens in Roundhay, Leeds is for sale for £275,000.

It comprise and entry hallway, a bedroom with ensuite that can be used as an office, a large living room, ground floor extension used as dining room and a kitchen with a porch with plumbing for laundry.

On the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom. A loft with skylight is currently used for storage.

The front garden is terraced with steps to the main entrance, and the long rear garden has a seating area and grass.

The property is set behind large hedges providing privacy.

1. Exterior

A bright and spacious living room with a fireplace.

2. Living room

It is connected to the extension used as a dining room.

3. Living room

The kitchen has a small breakfast bar.

4. Kitchen

