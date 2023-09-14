This three to four bedroom property with a spacious living room, modern kitchen and separate dining room with a large garden is for sale.

Listed with agent Manning Stainton, this family home on Chandos Gardens in Roundhay, Leeds is for sale for £275,000.

It comprise and entry hallway, a bedroom with ensuite that can be used as an office, a large living room, ground floor extension used as dining room and a kitchen with a porch with plumbing for laundry.

On the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom. A loft with skylight is currently used for storage.

The front garden is terraced with steps to the main entrance, and the long rear garden has a seating area and grass.

