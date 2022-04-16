The three-bedroom end of terrace house is located in Burley Wood Crescent.
It has been "much loved" by the current owners and tastefully decorated. On the ground floor there is an open plan living dining room complete with a feature gas fireplace and the small, modern kitchen.
Upstairs are two double bedrooms and one single, which is currently used as a office/storage space, as well as the modern white fitted bathroom.
The garden is a great size with a gated gravelled driveway for two cars which leads to a decking area and then a low maintained lawned area with surrounding shrubs and plant borders.
It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £220,000.