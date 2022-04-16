The three-bedroom end of terrace house is located in Burley Wood Crescent.

It has been "much loved" by the current owners and tastefully decorated. On the ground floor there is an open plan living dining room complete with a feature gas fireplace and the small, modern kitchen.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms and one single, which is currently used as a office/storage space, as well as the modern white fitted bathroom.

The garden is a great size with a gated gravelled driveway for two cars which leads to a decking area and then a low maintained lawned area with surrounding shrubs and plant borders.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £220,000.

1. Living room The living room is a bright and airy space that offers plenty of space to relax in. It benefits from a feature fireplace. Photo Sales

2. Open plan It leads into the dining room and kitchen areas to create an open plan living space. Photo Sales

3. Dining room The dining area has plenty of space for eating and relaxing. The current owners have even added a bar cart, perfect for entertaining. Photo Sales

4. Pantry There is space for a free standing fridge/freezer and pantry storage cupboard which also has plumbing for a washing machine and provides extra storage space for cooking utensils. Photo Sales