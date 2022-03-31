Located in the sought after town of Guiseley, the house sits back just off of Otley Road in a prime location.

With a history dating back to the Stone Age, it wasn't until the 18th century when the cottage-based woollen industry boomed in Guiseley, creating the need for stone cottages such as this.

These days, the town is a thriving neighbourhood, popular with professionals and young families. This property itself is ideally located, being close to highly regarding schools and the train station, as well as just minutes away from the health club.

Inside, the three-bedroom home is brimming with its history, having been carefully restored and maintained over the years.

The current owners were drawn to the property because of this wealth of period features and said it has been a fantastic home to them.

They said: "This is a lovely unique 18th century cottage which has always been a wonderful place to live. It’s warm, welcoming and full of history."

It is on the market with Hunters for a guide price of £425,000.

1. Living space Enter the property and be immediately greeted by a host of period features, from the exposed beams, traditionally low cottage ceilings and stone chimney breast.

2. Feature beams The room is surprisingly spacious for an 18th century cottage and is a welcoming space for family and friends to enjoy.

3. Kitchen The beautiful dining kitchen offers plenty of space and combines a traditional country-kitchen feel with modern touches. The stone floor tiles work perfectly alongside the solid wood units, while a unique tile patterning has been designed above the large stove top.

4. Cosy and relaxed There is space for a family dining table, creating a wonderful open plan living space, as well as a walk-in pantry just off of the kitchen.