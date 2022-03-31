Located in the sought after town of Guiseley, the house sits back just off of Otley Road in a prime location.
With a history dating back to the Stone Age, it wasn't until the 18th century when the cottage-based woollen industry boomed in Guiseley, creating the need for stone cottages such as this.
These days, the town is a thriving neighbourhood, popular with professionals and young families. This property itself is ideally located, being close to highly regarding schools and the train station, as well as just minutes away from the health club.
Inside, the three-bedroom home is brimming with its history, having been carefully restored and maintained over the years.
The current owners were drawn to the property because of this wealth of period features and said it has been a fantastic home to them.
They said: "This is a lovely unique 18th century cottage which has always been a wonderful place to live. It’s warm, welcoming and full of history."
It is on the market with Hunters for a guide price of £425,000.