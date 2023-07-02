Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Leeds houses for sale: Brand new three storey family home 'the Bamburgh' a stone's throw from Temple Newsam

This new family home in east Leeds has two reception rooms and a top floor dedicated entirely to the master bedroom.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

The Bamburgh is a brand new semi-detached family home on Rathmell Road, Leeds, with Temple Newsam just around the corner, offer everyday clever living over three storeys with three bedrooms.

On the ground floor of the property, listed by Keepmoat - Synergy for £239,995, is a spacious kitchen and diner and a large lounge with double French doors leading onto the rear garden as well as a guest WC.

The first floor homes two of the bedrooms along with a stylish family bathroom and a study, while the third floor is dedicated to the master bedroom with an impressive ensuite.

The property is set across three floors and has a private driveway for offroad parking.

1. The Bamburgh

The property is set across three floors and has a private driveway for offroad parking. Photo: Shaun Flannery Photography Ltd

Photo Sales
The spacious kitchen and diner with lots of space for cooking and family time.

2. Kitchen diner

The spacious kitchen and diner with lots of space for cooking and family time. Photo: Shaun Flannery Photography Ltd

Photo Sales
The low wall from the diner opens up towards the lounge.

3. Kitchen diner

The low wall from the diner opens up towards the lounge. Photo: Shaun Flannery Photography Ltd

Photo Sales
Large French doors in the lounge leads onto the rear garden.

4. Lounge

Large French doors in the lounge leads onto the rear garden. Photo: Shaun Flannery Photography Ltd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SaleLeedsBamburghHomeProperty