Leeds houses for sale: Brand new three storey family home 'the Bamburgh' a stone's throw from Temple Newsam
This new family home in east Leeds has two reception rooms and a top floor dedicated entirely to the master bedroom.
The Bamburgh is a brand new semi-detached family home on Rathmell Road, Leeds, with Temple Newsam just around the corner, offer everyday clever living over three storeys with three bedrooms.
On the ground floor of the property, listed by Keepmoat - Synergy for £239,995, is a spacious kitchen and diner and a large lounge with double French doors leading onto the rear garden as well as a guest WC.
The first floor homes two of the bedrooms along with a stylish family bathroom and a study, while the third floor is dedicated to the master bedroom with an impressive ensuite.