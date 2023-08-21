Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Beautifully presented three bedroom family home with summer house in Pudsey

This stunning three bedroom family home with a modern kitchen, separate dining room and gardens to the front and rear in Pudsey is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on Rosemont Drive, a cul-de-sac in the sought after market town of Pudsey in Leeds, this home is listed on the market with William H Brown for £280,000.

To the ground floor is a bright and airy hall, a spacious living room with large window and double doors leading to the dining room, a separate shaker style kitchen with sliding doors to the rear garden.

To the first floor is three good sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate guest WC.

Externally, the property has a garage, a green front garden and a stunning enclosed rear garden with lawns, a summer house and patio.

The four bedroom property as seen from the street.

1. Exterior

The four bedroom property as seen from the street. Photo: William H Brown

To the front is a small green garden.

2. Front garden

To the front is a small green garden. Photo: William H Brown

A light and airy hall with stairs to the first floor.

3. Hall

A light and airy hall with stairs to the first floor. Photo: William H Brown

The generous bright living room with glass doors opening to the dining room.

4. Living room

The generous bright living room with glass doors opening to the dining room. Photo: William H Brown

