This stunning three bedroom family home with a modern kitchen, separate dining room and gardens to the front and rear in Pudsey is for sale.

Located on Rosemont Drive, a cul-de-sac in the sought after market town of Pudsey in Leeds, this home is listed on the market with William H Brown for £280,000.

To the ground floor is a bright and airy hall, a spacious living room with large window and double doors leading to the dining room, a separate shaker style kitchen with sliding doors to the rear garden.

To the first floor is three good sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate guest WC.

Externally, the property has a garage, a green front garden and a stunning enclosed rear garden with lawns, a summer house and patio.

