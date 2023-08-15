A superb two storey property with large gardens surrounding the property is on the market.

Located on The Lanes in Pudsey, Leeds, this three bedroom family home is on the market with Manning Stainton for £335,000.

A beautiful green front garden leads to the stained glass entry door and a bright hallway with stairs to the first floor.

On the ground floor is the open dual aspect living room with living flame gas fire in a feature cast iron fireplace with tiled heath. The open modern dining kitchen was recently updated to feature a range of navy shaker-style fitted units. A rear entrance vestibule with built in storage and access to the rear patio is connected to this room.

To the first floor are three bedrooms; two doubles and one L-shaped single. The family bathroom features a Japanese style soaker bathtub with jacuzzi jets and a separate shower.

Externally, a large driveway offer off street parking for multiple vehicles. An extensive mature garden to the front of the property with lawn and planted borders. The rear features a paved patio perfect for summer evenings.

1 . Front gardens The green front gardens welcomes you to this three bedroom property. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Hall The stained glass entry door leads to the bright hallway. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Living room The stunning living room with a log burner. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales