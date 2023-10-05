Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Beautifully presented five bedroom family home with large open sitting room in Roundhay

A beautifully extended colourful family home with two reception rooms and five bedrooms is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Just a stone's throw from Roundhay's popular Street Lane is this five bedroom family home on Kedleston Road, on the market with Manning Stainton for £495,000.

The entry porch leads to a large and bright hallway with stain glass window, stairs to the first floor and access to most ground floor rooms. Next, the generous living room flooding in natural light via the large bay window to the front elevation.

The modern kitchen diner with base and wall units leads to a large family sitting room with rooflight windows and bi-folding glass doors to the rear patio. On this floor is also a handy utility room and a guest WC.

On the first floor are two good size double bedrooms as well as a third, single bedroom which can be used as a home office or storage if needed. The family bathroom with separate bathtub and shower is also on this floor.

On the second floor is another double bedroom with rooflight and eaves storage as well as a single bedroom.

Externally is a newly paved driveway providing off street parking for multiple vehicles to the front. To the rear is an enclosed garden mostly laid to lawn with a patio adjacent to the sitting room perfect for alfresco dining and entertainment.

