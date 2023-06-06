Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Beautifully presented extended 3 bedroom property with 150ft garden in Beeston

This stunning extended semi-detached property with three good sized bedrooms in Beeston comes with a large garden and is on the market for £230,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

A three bedroom extended semi-detached property with a 150ft garden, driveway and garage on Allenby Crescent in Beeston is on the market with Whitegates for £230,000.

The property has a spacious 22' lounge with a feature bay window, a log burner and sliding glass doors taking you to the large conservatory. The modern dining kitchen features a range of integrated base and wall units including an electric hob and a dishwasher, with direct access from the dining area to the rear garden patio.

Externally, the large gardens has a paved patio with gated access perfect for entertaining friends and family and a large 150ft long lawn. In the front is a low maintenance garden and a driveway providing off street parking leading to the detached garage.

The front of the three bed property and the garage.

1. The front of the property

The spacious lounge has plenty of room for furniture.

2. The lounge

The room has a log burner and a bay window.

3. The lounge

The garden is accessible via glass doors in the lounge

4. The lounge

