A three bedroom extended semi-detached property with a 150ft garden, driveway and garage on Allenby Crescent in Beeston is on the market with Whitegates for £230,000.

The property has a spacious 22' lounge with a feature bay window, a log burner and sliding glass doors taking you to the large conservatory. The modern dining kitchen features a range of integrated base and wall units including an electric hob and a dishwasher, with direct access from the dining area to the rear garden patio.

Externally, the large gardens has a paved patio with gated access perfect for entertaining friends and family and a large 150ft long lawn. In the front is a low maintenance garden and a driveway providing off street parking leading to the detached garage.

