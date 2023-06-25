Leeds houses for sale: Beautiful family home in Rawdon has stunning countryside views
Located in the village of Rawdon, it is well situated for local shops, a golf and tennis club, and local schools, as well as the renowned private schools of Woodhouse Grove and Bronte House. Monroe Estate Agents say it presents a “rare opportunity” to buy a highly desirable home that is beautifully presented and retains a wealth of character throughout.
With five double bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms, this property offers spacious family accommodation that also includes a gym, utility room, basement and double garage. It is on the market with an asking price of £975,000.