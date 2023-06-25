Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Beautiful family home in Rawdon has stunning countryside views

This beautiful detached property in Leeds is blessed with stunning views of the countryside and original features that mean it is full of character.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 25th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Located in the village of Rawdon, it is well situated for local shops, a golf and tennis club, and local schools, as well as the renowned private schools of Woodhouse Grove and Bronte House. Monroe Estate Agents say it presents a “rare opportunity” to buy a highly desirable home that is beautifully presented and retains a wealth of character throughout.

With five double bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms, this property offers spacious family accommodation that also includes a gym, utility room, basement and double garage. It is on the market with an asking price of £975,000.

The house's south-facing garden captures the best of the summer sunshine.

1. Micklefield Lane, Rawdon

The house's south-facing garden captures the best of the summer sunshine. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

The ground floor has three large reception rooms, each with a beautiful fireplace.

2. Reception room

The ground floor has three large reception rooms, each with a beautiful fireplace. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

The reception rooms all enjoy far-reaching views across the countryside.

3. Reception room

The reception rooms all enjoy far-reaching views across the countryside. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

The open plan kitchen diner offers integrated siemens appliances, breakfast bar and dining area, with under floor heating throughout.

4. Kitchen diner

The open plan kitchen diner offers integrated siemens appliances, breakfast bar and dining area, with under floor heating throughout. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents

