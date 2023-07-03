Generously sized rooms make the property ideal for a couple or a growing family, with the ample off-street parking and attractive back garden being further selling points. It briefly comprises lounge, kitchen/dining room, hallway, three bedrooms and family bathroom.

Situated in Rothwell, this home in Haigh Road has easy access to local amenities, schools and transport links. The town itself is a thriving community with a range of shops, restaurants, and recreational facilities. The property is listed for sale via Strike and has an asking price of £260,000.