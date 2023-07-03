Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Leeds houses for sale: Attractive three bedroom home in Rothwell is perfect for a growing family

This attractive semi-detached home is located in a highly sought-after Leeds town.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 17:26 BST

Generously sized rooms make the property ideal for a couple or a growing family, with the ample off-street parking and attractive back garden being further selling points. It briefly comprises lounge, kitchen/dining room, hallway, three bedrooms and family bathroom.

Situated in Rothwell, this home in Haigh Road has easy access to local amenities, schools and transport links. The town itself is a thriving community with a range of shops, restaurants, and recreational facilities. The property is listed for sale via Strike and has an asking price of £260,000.

There is ample off-road parking to the the front of the house.

1. Haigh Road

There is ample off-road parking to the the front of the house. Photo: Strike

Photo Sales
The lounge has a bay window, allowing for ample natural light to fill the room,

2. Lounge

The lounge has a bay window, allowing for ample natural light to fill the room, Photo: Strike

Photo Sales
The lounge leads into the kitchen/dining room.

3. Kitchen/dining room

The lounge leads into the kitchen/dining room. Photo: Strike

Photo Sales
Double patio doors in the kitchen/dining room open up to the back garden, with a further door off the kitchen offering access to the side of the property.

4. Kitchen/dining room

Double patio doors in the kitchen/dining room open up to the back garden, with a further door off the kitchen offering access to the side of the property. Photo: Strike

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsRothwell