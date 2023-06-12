A stunning three bedroom terraced house is for sale in Bramley with the low price tag of £225,000.

This attractive stone-built three bedroom terrace home with three floors and a cellar on Westmoreland Mount, off Waterloo Lane in Bramley, Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton and is a perfect home for a first time buyer family looking for something extra. Dating back to the 1860s, the property is located on a small no-through-road near a range of local amenities and has a small but lovely enclosed garden in the front and a gated off road parking space in the rear.

Internally, the ground floor comprise of an entry hallway with stairs to the first and second floor as well as access to the basement and a rear exit. It also hosts a spacious dining kitchen with vault access to the living room with bay windows and a log burner.

On the first floor is a small landing, a large family bathroom/shower room and two of the bedrooms. On the second floor is a large bedroom area with vaulted ceiling that can be used for a range of purposes including games and entertainment room and storage.

1 . The front entrance The well maintained front of the property with greenery. Photo Sales

2 . Terrace garden The tiled garden terrace with space for furniture and more. Photo Sales

3 . Living room The living room with bay window and log burner. Photo Sales

4 . Dining kitchen The spacious dining kitchen with access to the living room. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3