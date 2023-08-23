Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: A three bedroom end terrace family home with feature fireplaces and rear garden in Guiseley

A charming modern three bedroom end-of-terrace home in Guiseley is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on Hawkhill Avenue in Guiseley, Leeds, near a wealth of local amenities and highly regarded schools, this is an ideal home for a growing family with a relatively low price tag.

On the ground floor is an entrance hall, a spacious and bright lounge and a generous modern kitchen and diner with access to the rear garden.

To the first floor is the master bedroom, and two additional bedrooms, as well as the family bathroom with a shower.

Externally is a drive to the front and to the rear is a low maintenance garden with Astro Turf, a patio for furniture and a small lawn.

The stunning home is on the market with Manning Stainton for £249,950.

To the front of the property is a drive and stairs to the door.

To the front of the property is a drive and stairs to the door.

The lounge with large window allowing lots of natural light in.

The lounge with large window allowing lots of natural light in.

It has a feature fireplace.

It has a feature fireplace.

The kitchen has integrated appliances.

The kitchen has integrated appliances.

