Leeds houses for sale: A three bedroom end terrace family home with feature fireplaces and rear garden in Guiseley
A charming modern three bedroom end-of-terrace home in Guiseley is on the market.
Located on Hawkhill Avenue in Guiseley, Leeds, near a wealth of local amenities and highly regarded schools, this is an ideal home for a growing family with a relatively low price tag.
On the ground floor is an entrance hall, a spacious and bright lounge and a generous modern kitchen and diner with access to the rear garden.
To the first floor is the master bedroom, and two additional bedrooms, as well as the family bathroom with a shower.
Externally is a drive to the front and to the rear is a low maintenance garden with Astro Turf, a patio for furniture and a small lawn.
The stunning home is on the market with Manning Stainton for £249,950.