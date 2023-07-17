Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: A stunning two bedroom converted former stable with fantastic private gardens in Adel

This stunning barn conversion in Adel is a truly unique two bedroom property featuring large gardens and a stunning interior.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Monroe Estate Agents have listed this truly unique barn conversion just a stone's throw from York Gate Garden in Adel, Leeds for £850,000. The two bedroom two baths property is a former stable located on a desirable private North Leeds road and now features large gardens and an interior to the highest living standards.

Set on 1442 square feet of living space, the property comes with two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large open dining kitchen, and a large private and well maintained garden.

The property also includes a green oak car port and a large patio area in the east, north and west facing gardens.

This charming converted former stable in Adel is on the market. (Photo by Monroe Estate Agents)

1. The converted former stable

The open living room with exposed beams. (Photo by Monroe Estate Agents)

2. Living room

The rear garden can also be accessed from this room. (Photo by Monroe Estate Agents)

3. Living room

The property is located on a highly desirable private road. (Photo by Monroe Estate Agents)

4. Hallway

