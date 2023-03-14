A showcase property – styled and furnished by professional interior designers – is now for sale in one of Leeds’s newest thriving communities.
Purchasers of this stunning show home will be settled in the new Thorpe Park complex, which features shops, a gym, restaurants and entertainment in one of east Leeds’s most up and coming areas.
The four bedroom Colton house is part of Redrow’s popular contemporary range of homes at The Point in Thorpe Park. As the development nears completion, it is being sold to a buyer who wants to benefit from the ease of moving into a ready-decorated and furnished home.
1. Ready to move into
Purchasers of the show home can move straight in next to the exciting Thorpe Park complex, which features shops, a gym, restaurants and entertainment in one of east Leeds’s most up and coming areas. Photo: Redrow
2. Four contemporary bedrooms
The four bedroom Colton show home is part of Redrow’s popular contemporary range of homes at The Point. As the development nears completion, it is being sold to a buyer who wants to benefit from the ease of moving into a ready-decorated and furnished home. Photo: Redrow
3. One of six final properties for sale
Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow (Yorkshire), said: “This exceptional home offers a unique opportunity to become part of our thriving Thorpe Park development and is one of just six final properties available for sale. “It offers everything buyers could need to start a new life in this vibrant community, and is filled with stylish touches that are worth thousands extra if you were to commission an interior designer to style your home in this way.” Photo: Redrow
4. Bespoke furniture
With four bedrooms, ample storage, and multiple bathrooms, the Colton is the perfect fit for families. It features flooring and plush carpeting throughout and is specified to a high standard with bespoke furniture. Photo: Redrow