Here are nine Leeds homes on the market that have been reduced in asking price.
From three bedroom family homes to spacious terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
1. £1,950,000
This four bedroom home was designed by the current owners and built to an exceptionally high standard throughout, with the added advantage of breathtaking panoramic views to the rear towards picturesque countryside and Eccup Reservoir. The property has seen a 22% decrease in asking price since May 2022, now standing at £1,950,000.
Photo: Zoopla
2. £725,000
This six bedroom Victorian home in Rothwell has seen a 21.6% reduction in asking price, standing at £725,000. The property has been updated to respect the history of the house, merging characterful features with contemporary finishings. The plot enjoys a private position with views over open fields in all directions, and excellent access to local schools including The Rodillian Academy.
Photo: Zoopla
3. £187,500
This two bedroom Grade II listed stone home has been reduced by 25%, now standing at £187,500. Situated in a characterful development in LS16, this attractive property has benefitted from interior modernisation, with gas central heating and double glazing throughout.
Photo: Zoopla
4. £160,000
This traditional style three bedroom semi-detached house has been improved and extended in recent years to now provide an ideal home for a family. The property incorporates gas fired central heating, double-glazing, a range of modern units to the kitchen, a side conservatory, detached garage and a useful attic. It has been reduced by 31.8%.
Photo: Zoopla