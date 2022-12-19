News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds houses for sale: 9 homes with the biggest reductions in asking price on Zoopla - from Horsforth to Headingley

Here are nine Leeds homes on the market that have been reduced in asking price.

By Abi Whistance
5 minutes ago

From three bedroom family homes to spacious terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.

Here are nine homes on the market that have been reduced in asking price, listed on property sales website Zoopla.

1. £1,950,000

This four bedroom home was designed by the current owners and built to an exceptionally high standard throughout, with the added advantage of breathtaking panoramic views to the rear towards picturesque countryside and Eccup Reservoir. The property has seen a 22% decrease in asking price since May 2022, now standing at £1,950,000.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. £725,000

This six bedroom Victorian home in Rothwell has seen a 21.6% reduction in asking price, standing at £725,000. The property has been updated to respect the history of the house, merging characterful features with contemporary finishings. The plot enjoys a private position with views over open fields in all directions, and excellent access to local schools including The Rodillian Academy.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. £187,500

This two bedroom Grade II listed stone home has been reduced by 25%, now standing at £187,500. Situated in a characterful development in LS16, this attractive property has benefitted from interior modernisation, with gas central heating and double glazing throughout.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. £160,000

This traditional style three bedroom semi-detached house has been improved and extended in recent years to now provide an ideal home for a family. The property incorporates gas fired central heating, double-glazing, a range of modern units to the kitchen, a side conservatory, detached garage and a useful attic. It has been reduced by 31.8%.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsZooplaHorsforthHeadingley