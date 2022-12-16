Here are some of the family homes new to the market this week.
From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
1. £365,000
This three bedroom family home in LS17 has been beautifully extended, stretching across a corner plot with a lawn and large driveway. The main living space of the home is bright and airy with a feature fireplace, and the bespoke extended kitchen has additional space through a loft conversion.
Photo: Rightmove
2. £260,000
This well presented two double bedroom home in Cookridge is on the market. Amenities, schools, the train station at Horsforth and great bus links are all nearby and, sitting on a large corner plot, there are gardens to the front and rear, a double driveway for up to four cars and a detached garage.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £185,000
This three bedroom semi-detached house in Rothwell would benefit from some renovating to bring the property up to date, and has been priced accordingly to reflect the works required. The property incorporates gas fired central heating, double-glazed windows, a range of units in the kitchen, a refitted shower room, two bedrooms and a smaller third bedroom that could be used as an office space.
Photo: Rightmove
4. £325,000
This extended three bedroom semi-detached home in Guiseley benefits from a lounge with bay windows and a kitchen with a breakfast bar. To the first floor are the bedrooms and the house bathroom. Externally there is a drive leading to a single garage and the rear garden which also includes a workshop.
Photo: Rightmove