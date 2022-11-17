Here are some of the most luxurious houses on the market.
These incredible homes all cost over £1m and offer a wealth of upmarket additions.
From beautiful Grade II listed properties to wonderful farmhouses - each of these homes are totally unique.
1. £1,995,000
This five bedroom house on Wike Lane is thought to have been originally constructed circa 1755 by John Carr for Edwin Lascelles, the 1st Lord of Harewood. The home is meant to emulate Harewood House, which can be seen from within the main residence, and offers the potential to convert the adjoining barn into an independent guest annex.
Photo: Rightmove
2. £6,500,000
This handsome Grade II listed Georgian manor house is located between the villages of Scarcroft and Thorner on Thorner Lane, and is set in about 60 acres of grounds. Outside, formal terracing, lawns, a walled garden, parkland and managed woodland surrounding a wildlife lake all make this property stand out. Inside, the house provides close to 15,000 square feet of beautifully presented and classically proportioned accommodation, including a host of formal and informal reception rooms and a total of eight bedrooms with bathrooms.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £2,500,000
Dating back to the early 1780s and sitting in splendid mature gardens is this magnificent six bedroom family cottage. The property is located on Adel Willows and has been extended, updated and stylishly modernised throughout to offer spacious and flexible accommodation extending to almost 6000 sq. ft.
Photo: Rightmove
4. £1,950,000
This wonderful four bedroom house was designed by the current owners and built to an exceptionally high standard throughout, with the added advantage of panoramic views of Eccup Reservoir. Located on Lakeland Drive in Alwoodley, an electric gated entrance reveals spacious living accommodation extending to approximately 3810 sq. ft.
Photo: Rightmove