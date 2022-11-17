2. £6,500,000

This handsome Grade II listed Georgian manor house is located between the villages of Scarcroft and Thorner on Thorner Lane, and is set in about 60 acres of grounds. Outside, formal terracing, lawns, a walled garden, parkland and managed woodland surrounding a wildlife lake all make this property stand out. Inside, the house provides close to 15,000 square feet of beautifully presented and classically proportioned accommodation, including a host of formal and informal reception rooms and a total of eight bedrooms with bathrooms.

Photo: Rightmove