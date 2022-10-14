From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
1. Guide price of £350,000
This impressive and unique detached property located close to the centre of Halton is for sale. The property, which was constructed in 1912, has been in the same family ownership for around 70 years was originally part of the Temple Newsam Estate. It stands on a generous plot and is now in need of full renovation, offering buyers the chance to create an exceptional family home.
Photo: Rightmove
2. On the market for £210,000
This extended two bedroom semi-detached bungalow is now available and offers well proportioned accommodation with a lovely private garden to the rear. The property has been very well maintained and offers gas central heating, PVCu double-glazing and a security alarm.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Guide price of £260,000
This well-appointed two double bedroom semi-detached home is for sale, benefitting from parking and gardens in a quiet cul-de-sac position within the sought after village of Bramham. With attractive brick elevations under a tiled roof and benefiting from PVCu double glazing and gas fired heating, this excellent semi-detached family home occupies a quiet cul-de-sac position close to the centre of this historic village.
Photo: Rightmove
4. On the market for £175,000
Situated in the sought after suburb of New Farnley with stunning views over countryside fields, this three bed semi-detached house is offered to the market with no forward chain and is sure to appeal to both first time buyers and investors. Requiring some renovation, the property boasts spacious internal accommodation and a generously sized rear garden, plus on street parking.
Photo: Rightmove