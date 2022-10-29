From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
1. On the market for £200,000
This three bedroom detached house is rare to the market and is situated in a popular and convenient location, just off Robin Lane and close to the local shops and amenities in Pudsey. The property occupies a lovely tucked away position in a small cul-de-sac and is offered to the market with no forward chain. The house could benefit from some updating but is sure to appeal to a range of buyers, especially first time buyers and families.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Offers over £325,000
This three bed semi-detached cottage built in the 1830s was originally the stable for nearby Grove House in Roundhay. It has a quiet courtyard setting, with parking and a sunny patio area, and has been stylishly and sensitively modernised to create a comfortable space. It is also a short walk to Roundhay Park and Oakwood Parade.
Photo: Rightmove
3. On the market for £230,000
Recently refurbished throughout and in the popular cul-de-sac location of Foxwood Avenue, this three bedroom semi-detached house is perfect for a first time buyer with a family. The house also benefits from a gated driveway and garage.
Photo: Rightmove
4. On the market for £400,000
Located in this extremely sought after area of Horsforth, and enjoying easy access to the extensive amenities on New Road Side, is this beautifully presented three bedroom semi-detached house. With plenty of reception space and a large garden, this property could benefit from being extended to create a modern open plan living area with picturesque views of Horsforth.
Photo: Rightmove