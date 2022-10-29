1. On the market for £200,000

This three bedroom detached house is rare to the market and is situated in a popular and convenient location, just off Robin Lane and close to the local shops and amenities in Pudsey. The property occupies a lovely tucked away position in a small cul-de-sac and is offered to the market with no forward chain. The house could benefit from some updating but is sure to appeal to a range of buyers, especially first time buyers and families.

Photo: Rightmove