From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
1. On the market for £250,000
Set in a superb location in Roundhay is this three bedroom end of terrace house with lots of character features. Currently benefitting from gated access, the house has a low maintenance paved garden with shrubs and trees surrounding the borders for privacy.
Photo: Rightmove
2. On the market for £170,000
This well-presented mid-town house is situated in a cul-de-sac position within popular modern development Tavistock Way. Within easy reach of Leeds city centre, Ring Road and motorway networks, this two bedroom home is perfect for a working family. There is also good access to local schools, shops, supermarkets, bus routes and Wortley Recreational Ground.
Photo: Rightmove
3. On the market for £325,000
This detached two bed bungalow in the heart of Garforth is sure to appeal to anyone downsizing in the area or looking for life on one level. This property has been renovated to a high standard throughout, with landscaped front and rear gardens and ample off street parking. Sold with the added benefit having no onward chain.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Offers in the region of £425,000
This four bed property set within a modern development of executive built houses just off Woodlands Way is ideally placed for all local schools, shops and transport amenities. The home enjoys an enviable position within the road with open views to the front of the property as well as featuring an impressive frontage with real appeal. The main accommodation is arranged over two floors and boasts well appointed rooms, each one stylishly decorated.
Photo: Rightmove