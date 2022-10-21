4. Offers in the region of £425,000

This four bed property set within a modern development of executive built houses just off Woodlands Way is ideally placed for all local schools, shops and transport amenities. The home enjoys an enviable position within the road with open views to the front of the property as well as featuring an impressive frontage with real appeal. The main accommodation is arranged over two floors and boasts well appointed rooms, each one stylishly decorated.

Photo: Rightmove