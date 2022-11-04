From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
1. On the market for £429,950
This attractive four bedroom detached family home is situated on a sought-after development in Gildersome village. The house benefits from being close to local amenities, public transport and the nearby motorway links, and has a wonderful rear garden for family gatherings.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Offers over £700,000
This superbly renovated four bedroom detached house sits in an enviable position on the doorstep of iconic Roundhay Park, within easy walking distance of both Roundhay and St Johns Primary Schools. The property stands on a lovely plot with a large private rear garden that backs onto Woodland and the Wyke Beck Valley, and is ready for the next buyer to move straight in.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Asking price of £265,000
This beautifully presented three bed semi-detached home is situated in popular residential location Kellett Lane with easy access to Leeds city centre and the motorway. The home benefits from being close to good local schools, shops, supermarkets, bus routes and Western Flatts Park is also nearby.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Offers over £200,000
This smart and well presented three bedroom semi-detached home is tucked away on Wellstone Rise within easy reach of the local amenities in Pudsey and Bramley. Boasting ample street parking, an enclosed garden, contemporary open plan dining kitchen, conservatory and three great size bedrooms, this home is perfect for a growing family.
Photo: Rightmove