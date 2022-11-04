News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds houses for sale: 7 of the family homes on the market this week - from Adel to Wetherby

Here are some of the family homes on the market this week.

By Abi Whistance
32 minutes ago
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 4:59pm

From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.

Here are seven homes on the market this week, listed on property sales website Rightmove.

1. On the market for £429,950

This attractive four bedroom detached family home is situated on a sought-after development in Gildersome village. The house benefits from being close to local amenities, public transport and the nearby motorway links, and has a wonderful rear garden for family gatherings.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Offers over £700,000

This superbly renovated four bedroom detached house sits in an enviable position on the doorstep of iconic Roundhay Park, within easy walking distance of both Roundhay and St Johns Primary Schools. The property stands on a lovely plot with a large private rear garden that backs onto Woodland and the Wyke Beck Valley, and is ready for the next buyer to move straight in.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Asking price of £265,000

This beautifully presented three bed semi-detached home is situated in popular residential location Kellett Lane with easy access to Leeds city centre and the motorway. The home benefits from being close to good local schools, shops, supermarkets, bus routes and Western Flatts Park is also nearby.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Offers over £200,000

This smart and well presented three bedroom semi-detached home is tucked away on Wellstone Rise within easy reach of the local amenities in Pudsey and Bramley. Boasting ample street parking, an enclosed garden, contemporary open plan dining kitchen, conservatory and three great size bedrooms, this home is perfect for a growing family.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
LeedsWetherbyRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 2