Here are some of the family homes up for sale this week.
From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
1. £235,000
An ideal home for buyers working at the university, hospitals or city centre, this three bedroom town house is tucked away in a leafy cul-de-sac in the Headingley Hill and Woodhouse Conservation area. The house has PVCu double glazing and gas central heating, plus a south-facing garden with views of apple trees.
Photo: Rightmove
2. £347,500
This three bedroom new build is tucked away in a quiet location in the desirable village of Clifford, close to Boston Spa. The house has a lovely sitting room, open plan kitchen and dining room, a master bedroom with en-suite shower room and a house bathroom. It also benefits from a double garage and attractive gardens.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £260,000
This larger style three bedroom semi-detached property in Pudsey has been a much loved family home, and provides generously proportioned accommodation which is sure to appeal to a range of buyers. The house features a modern kitchen and bathroom, two reception rooms, low-maintenance gardens and a shared driveway leading to a garage.
Photo: Rightmove
4. £395,000
This impressive detached bungalow has been adapted to create a functional living space for multiple buyers. Situated on the cul de sac Allerton Grange Close, the house has a generous reception room with access to a paddled staircase leading to the loft space. A separate fitted kitchen has wall and base units and room for a breakfast table. There is a utility room with direct access to the side of the property.
Photo: Rightmove