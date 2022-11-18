Here are some of the family homes up for sale this week.
From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
1. £190,000
A two bedroom townhouse on Westbourne Grove in Otley is on the market. The home benefits from a beautiful south facing rear garden, and is situated a residential area with great connections to Otley town centre.
Photo: Rightmove
2. £240,000
This well-presented three bedroom home in Kippax is on the market. Ideally situated on the popular residential development of Hawthorne Avenue, the home benefits from a landscaped garden and off-road parking.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £395,000
This superb extended three bedroom semi-detached home is located in a pleasant cul-de-sac a stones-throw away from Wigton Lane. The house is fully uPVC double glazed and has a gas central heating system, and benefits from a conservatory and office space for home working.
Photo: Rightmove
4. £190,000
This beautifully presented three-bedroom stone terrace property in Pudsey is on the market. The house benefits from three generous-sized double bedrooms, a stunning open-plan living and dining kitchen, and some beautiful character features.
Photo: Rightmove