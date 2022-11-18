News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: 7 of the family homes new to the market - from Otley to Roundhay

Here are some of the family homes up for sale this week.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.

Here are seven homes on the market this week, listed on property sales website Rightmove.

1. £190,000

A two bedroom townhouse on Westbourne Grove in Otley is on the market. The home benefits from a beautiful south facing rear garden, and is situated a residential area with great connections to Otley town centre.

2. £240,000

This well-presented three bedroom home in Kippax is on the market. Ideally situated on the popular residential development of Hawthorne Avenue, the home benefits from a landscaped garden and off-road parking.

3. £395,000

This superb extended three bedroom semi-detached home is located in a pleasant cul-de-sac a stones-throw away from Wigton Lane. The house is fully uPVC double glazed and has a gas central heating system, and benefits from a conservatory and office space for home working.

4. £190,000

This beautifully presented three-bedroom stone terrace property in Pudsey is on the market. The house benefits from three generous-sized double bedrooms, a stunning open-plan living and dining kitchen, and some beautiful character features.

