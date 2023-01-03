Here are seven of the cheapest homes and lodges on the market in Leeds.
From two bedroom terraced homes to roomy remote lodges for a weekend getaway, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
1. Offers in region of £49,990
This two bedroom lodge is situated in the heart of West Yorkshire in a secure country park. The lodge comes fully furnished and has a pet friendly park with a restaurant and bar on site.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Guide price £97,500
This deceptively spacious end terrace in Bramley is for sale. The accommodation is spread over four floors, has two large bedrooms and a room to the lower ground floor which has been converted into a habitable space.
Photo: Zoopla
3. On the market for £80,000
This one bedroom terraced house in Morley is for sale. The property has an enclosed garden area to the front with a mature beech hedge that provides privacy from the road.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Guide price £90,000
This two bedroom detached home in Harehills has a gorgeous bathroom with both a bath and shower, and a good sized living room with a fireplace.
Photo: Zoopla