Leeds houses for sale: 7 of the cheapest homes and lodges on Zoopla - from Hawksworth to Morley

Here are seven of the cheapest homes and lodges on the market in Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

From two bedroom terraced homes to roomy remote lodges for a weekend getaway, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.

Here are seven of the cheapest homes on the market, listed on property sales website Zoopla.

1. Offers in region of £49,990

This two bedroom lodge is situated in the heart of West Yorkshire in a secure country park. The lodge comes fully furnished and has a pet friendly park with a restaurant and bar on site.

2. Guide price £97,500

This deceptively spacious end terrace in Bramley is for sale. The accommodation is spread over four floors, has two large bedrooms and a room to the lower ground floor which has been converted into a habitable space.

3. On the market for £80,000

This one bedroom terraced house in Morley is for sale. The property has an enclosed garden area to the front with a mature beech hedge that provides privacy from the road.

4. Guide price £90,000

This two bedroom detached home in Harehills has a gorgeous bathroom with both a bath and shower, and a good sized living room with a fireplace.

