Here are some of the latest housing developments and new builds in Leeds.
From five bedroom family homes to gorgeously glossy bachelor pads, 2023 is already shaping up to be a year of exciting property opportunities. Here are seven of the latest housing developments and new builds in Leeds.
1. £449,500
Elysian Fields is situated in a highly sought-after location in the stunning village of Adel. This three bedroom home has French doors to the rear of the property, spacious gardens and a shed (subject to plot), making this a perfect property for a small family or for downsizing.
Photo: Rightmove
2. £2,400,000
With a footprint of 7,000 sqft in total, this five bedroom home in Wetherby offers a rare opportunity for a buyer to enjoy a highly exclusive property boasting contemporary, open-plan living space.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £1,300,000
This second property is also located in Wetherby, extending over three floors and including five double bedrooms, three luxury en-suite bathrooms with living accommodation extending to approximately 3100sqft. The contemporary design will maximise space, light and enhance the enjoyment of the generous sized gardens.
Photo: Rightmove
4. £1,250,000
This luxurious five bed home on Dunstarn Lane is presented to an incredibly high standard with stunning open plan kitchen/ diner with space for a dining table and patio doors to the rear garden. This property benefits from an enhanced specification throughout and an extensive choice of luxury floor tiles including exclusive tile options. For security and peace of mind, there is a main operated security alarm and wireless doorbell.
Photo: Rightmove