News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds houses for sale: 7 of the best new builds and developments in 2023- from Scarcroft to Cookridge

Here are some of the latest housing developments and new builds in Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
5 hours ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 9:22am

From five bedroom family homes to gorgeously glossy bachelor pads, 2023 is already shaping up to be a year of exciting property opportunities. Here are seven of the latest housing developments and new builds in Leeds.

Find out more on Rightmove.

1. £449,500

Elysian Fields is situated in a highly sought-after location in the stunning village of Adel. This three bedroom home has French doors to the rear of the property, spacious gardens and a shed (subject to plot), making this a perfect property for a small family or for downsizing.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. £2,400,000

With a footprint of 7,000 sqft in total, this five bedroom home in Wetherby offers a rare opportunity for a buyer to enjoy a highly exclusive property boasting contemporary, open-plan living space.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. £1,300,000

This second property is also located in Wetherby, extending over three floors and including five double bedrooms, three luxury en-suite bathrooms with living accommodation extending to approximately 3100sqft. The contemporary design will maximise space, light and enhance the enjoyment of the generous sized gardens.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. £1,250,000

This luxurious five bed home on Dunstarn Lane is presented to an incredibly high standard with stunning open plan kitchen/ diner with space for a dining table and patio doors to the rear garden. This property benefits from an enhanced specification throughout and an extensive choice of luxury floor tiles including exclusive tile options. For security and peace of mind, there is a main operated security alarm and wireless doorbell.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsScarcroftRightmove