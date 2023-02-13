4 . £1,250,000

This luxurious five bed home on Dunstarn Lane is presented to an incredibly high standard with stunning open plan kitchen/ diner with space for a dining table and patio doors to the rear garden. This property benefits from an enhanced specification throughout and an extensive choice of luxury floor tiles including exclusive tile options. For security and peace of mind, there is a main operated security alarm and wireless doorbell.

Photo: Rightmove