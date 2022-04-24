Leeds houses for sale: 7 newly marketed family homes available at under £250k

Among those on offer at Purple Bricks include a beautifully presented Semi Detached House which has been well maintained and improved by the present owners.

As well as a stylish and modern three bedroom townhouse set in the heart of the popular New Forest Village development.

Another two bedroom is available to first time buyers at as little as £45,000 due to 25 per cent shared ownership with Together Housing.

1. 3 bedroom - £240,000 This extremely well presented home boasts spacious and well appointed rooms, each one neutrally decorated and offers modern and versatile living accommodation that is arranged over three floors.

2. 3 bedroom - £250,000 This property is ideal for families and first time buyers alike and has many extra features which includes fitted Sharp wardrobe furniture in the bedrooms, quality floor tiling on the ground floor and a lovely landscaped garden at the rear.

3. 2 bedroom - £130,000 This deceptively spacious two bedroom apartment, has a separate side entrance comprising of an entrance hallway with storage cupboard, to the left of the hallway, an open plan fully fitted kitchen/living room with patio doors opening to overlook the bowling green.

4. 2 bedroom - £125,000 This apartment comprises of a delightful lounge to the front of the property, a well proportionate sized kitchen, two double bedrooms and a house bathroom, the property in total comes to approx 831 sqft.