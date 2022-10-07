From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
1. Offers in excess of £350,000
Set in the heart of one of Horsforth’s most sought after areas, walking distance to the high school, Town Street and Hall Park, is this beautifully presented three bedroom semi-detached home. The property benefits from PVCu double glazing and gas central heating, plus a detached single garage.
Photo: Rightmove
2. On the market for £140,000
Located in central Morley, this three bed home is ideally suited for the commuter, within a couple of minutes drive from the M62 motorway and nearby schools, supermarkets and other amenities. Externally to the front there is a walled garden area, plus a stunning garden to the rear that offers plenty of privacy.
Photo: Rightmove
3. On the market for £525,000
This attractive three bedroom detached bungalow in Wetherby is centrally heated and double glazed. Located on the banks of the River Wharfe, this house boasts beautiful living space with a block paved patio, lawn and borders, two garden sheds, a greenhouse, an outside water tap and power point.
Photo: Rightmove
4. On the market for £400,000
This lovely three bed home offers light and airy accommodation over three floors and has an excellent energy efficiency rating of B. The property is located on the highly regarded Garnetts Wharfe development, close to Buon Apps, within easy walking distance of the town centre and just a short walk from beautiful riverside walks.
Photo: Rightmove