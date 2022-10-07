News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds houses for sale: 7 new homes added to the market this week - from Otley to Morley

Here are seven houses put on the market this week.

By Abi Whistance
Friday, 7th October 2022, 2:19 pm

From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.

Here are seven homes on the market this week, listed on property sales website Rightmove.

1. Offers in excess of £350,000

Set in the heart of one of Horsforth’s most sought after areas, walking distance to the high school, Town Street and Hall Park, is this beautifully presented three bedroom semi-detached home. The property benefits from PVCu double glazing and gas central heating, plus a detached single garage.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. On the market for £140,000

Located in central Morley, this three bed home is ideally suited for the commuter, within a couple of minutes drive from the M62 motorway and nearby schools, supermarkets and other amenities. Externally to the front there is a walled garden area, plus a stunning garden to the rear that offers plenty of privacy.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. On the market for £525,000

This attractive three bedroom detached bungalow in Wetherby is centrally heated and double glazed. Located on the banks of the River Wharfe, this house boasts beautiful living space with a block paved patio, lawn and borders, two garden sheds, a greenhouse, an outside water tap and power point.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. On the market for £400,000

This lovely three bed home offers light and airy accommodation over three floors and has an excellent energy efficiency rating of B. The property is located on the highly regarded Garnetts Wharfe development, close to Buon Apps, within easy walking distance of the town centre and just a short walk from beautiful riverside walks.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
LeedsOtleyRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 2