From a two bedroom town house on the market for £165,000 to a four bedroom terraced house for sale at the same price.

With spacious living rooms and the potential to redesign there is guaranteed to be something for everyone.

Here are six family homes newly on the market here in Leeds – at under £200,000.

1. Inglewood Drive - £200,000 Just off York Road this beautifully presented and spacious semi detached family sized house is offered for sale in ready to move into condition and features spacious and well appointed rooms, each one neutrally and tastefully decorated. Photo: PB Photo Sales

2. Inglewood Drive - £200,000 Arranged over two floors only, the ground floor accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, a delightful lounge and a luxury fitted kitchen/diner. Photo: PB Photo Sales

3. Parkside Grove - £195,000 This superb three bedroom semi detached property is for sale in a popular residential area and on a cul-de-sac. This faultless property boasts spaciousness throughout and it is the perfect family home. Photo: PB Photo Sales

4. Parkside Grove - £195,000 The property is arranged over two floors only and briefly comprises of an inviting entrance hall, cosy lounge with feature fireplace, exquisite kitchen/diner with matching wall and base units. Photo: PB Photo Sales