A spacious and modern semi detached family home is on the market near Temple Newsam for a low price tag of a quarter million pound.

This beautiful home on Temple Newsam Road, Leeds has recently benefitted from upgrades including new floor coverings, and is listed on the market by Stoneacre Properties for £250,000.

The property comprise an entry hall with stairs to the first floor, a spacious and open diner and kitchen, and a living room accessed from the diner via large double doors.

To the first floor are three good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub and shower over.

Externally, the property has a large, private lawned front garden, and a low maintenance rear garden with patio.

Front The front of the three bedroom property.

Living room Features a bay window and a log burner.

Kitchen Fitted with a range of base units with work surfaces over incorporating a sink and drainer unit, electric oven and hob.

Dining room The open kitchen and diner with bay window and access to rear garden.

