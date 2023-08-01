Leeds houses for sale: Charming family home right next to Temple Newsam with large private gardens to front and rear
A spacious and modern semi detached family home is on the market near Temple Newsam for a low price tag of a quarter million pound.
This beautiful home on Temple Newsam Road, Leeds has recently benefitted from upgrades including new floor coverings, and is listed on the market by Stoneacre Properties for £250,000.
The property comprise an entry hall with stairs to the first floor, a spacious and open diner and kitchen, and a living room accessed from the diner via large double doors.
To the first floor are three good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub and shower over.
Externally, the property has a large, private lawned front garden, and a low maintenance rear garden with patio.