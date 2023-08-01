Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Charming family home right next to Temple Newsam with large private gardens to front and rear

A spacious and modern semi detached family home is on the market near Temple Newsam for a low price tag of a quarter million pound.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

This beautiful home on Temple Newsam Road, Leeds has recently benefitted from upgrades including new floor coverings, and is listed on the market by Stoneacre Properties for £250,000.

The property comprise an entry hall with stairs to the first floor, a spacious and open diner and kitchen, and a living room accessed from the diner via large double doors.

To the first floor are three good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub and shower over.

Externally, the property has a large, private lawned front garden, and a low maintenance rear garden with patio.

The front of the three bedroom property. Picture by Stoneacre Properties

1. Front

Features a bay window and a log burner. Picture by Stoneacre Properties

2. Living room

Fitted with a range of base units with work surfaces over incorporating a sink and drainer unit, electric oven and hob. Picture by Stoneacre Properties

3. Kitchen

The open kitchen and diner with bay window and access to rear garden. Picture by Stoneacre Properties

4. Dining room

