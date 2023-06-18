Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Semi detached three bedroom home with stunning garden and conservatory

This three bedroom property offers lots of space for a family with a garden with greenhouse and garage for £295,000 - with some slight modernisation needed.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

This semi-detached property on Linton Avenue, Leeds could make a dream home for a small family, with its large lounge through diner and spacious conservatory with access to a stunning rear garden.

Benefitting from PVCu double glazing and central heating, this three bedroom property is situated over two storeys, with the entry hall, living room, dining room and kitchen. From the dining room, French doors lead to the spacious conservatory.

To the first floor are three bedrooms, a WC and separate shower room. Some modernisation, especially when it comes to the WC and shower room, may be desired.

The three bedroom property on Linton Avenue, Leeds.

1. The front of the property

The three bedroom property on Linton Avenue, Leeds.

The entry hallway and the stairs leading to the first floor.

2. The hallway

The entry hallway and the stairs leading to the first floor.

The cosy living room has a log burner and large windows.

3. The living room

The cosy living room has a log burner and large windows.

The roomy living room.

4. The living room.

The roomy living room.

