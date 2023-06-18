This three bedroom property offers lots of space for a family with a garden with greenhouse and garage for £295,000 - with some slight modernisation needed.

This semi-detached property on Linton Avenue, Leeds could make a dream home for a small family, with its large lounge through diner and spacious conservatory with access to a stunning rear garden.

Benefitting from PVCu double glazing and central heating, this three bedroom property is situated over two storeys, with the entry hall, living room, dining room and kitchen. From the dining room, French doors lead to the spacious conservatory.

To the first floor are three bedrooms, a WC and separate shower room. Some modernisation, especially when it comes to the WC and shower room, may be desired.

1 . The front of the property The three bedroom property on Linton Avenue, Leeds. Photo Sales

2 . The hallway The entry hallway and the stairs leading to the first floor. Photo Sales

3 . The living room The cosy living room has a log burner and large windows. Photo Sales

4 . The living room. The roomy living room. Photo Sales

