Leeds houses for sale: 1800s stone double fronted family home with modern interior and kerb appeal in Pudsey
An immaculately presented stone double fronted property from the late 1800s with a stunning front garden and three bedrooms set over three storeys is on the market.
For sale with Hardisty & CO for £250,000, this stunning home is ideal for families and first time buyers.
Located on Larkfield Road in Pudsey, Leeds, it comprise a bright and airy kitchen and diner with access to the cellar, and a stunning living room with feature fireplace.
To the first floor is a landing with stairs to the second floor and access to the large double bedroom, a second single bedroom, and the luxurious family bathroom.
To the second floor is a light and charming third bedroom with Velux windows and plenty of space.
Externally is an impressive front garden with lawns, paved patio and a convenient decked area perfect for sitting out or entertaining.