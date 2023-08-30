An immaculately presented stone double fronted property from the late 1800s with a stunning front garden and three bedrooms set over three storeys is on the market.

For sale with Hardisty & CO for £250,000, this stunning home is ideal for families and first time buyers.

Located on Larkfield Road in Pudsey, Leeds, it comprise a bright and airy kitchen and diner with access to the cellar, and a stunning living room with feature fireplace.

To the first floor is a landing with stairs to the second floor and access to the large double bedroom, a second single bedroom, and the luxurious family bathroom.

To the second floor is a light and charming third bedroom with Velux windows and plenty of space.

Externally is an impressive front garden with lawns, paved patio and a convenient decked area perfect for sitting out or entertaining.

