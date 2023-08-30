Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: 1800s stone double fronted family home with modern interior and kerb appeal in Pudsey

An immaculately presented stone double fronted property from the late 1800s with a stunning front garden and three bedrooms set over three storeys is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

For sale with Hardisty & CO for £250,000, this stunning home is ideal for families and first time buyers.

Located on Larkfield Road in Pudsey, Leeds, it comprise a bright and airy kitchen and diner with access to the cellar, and a stunning living room with feature fireplace.

To the first floor is a landing with stairs to the second floor and access to the large double bedroom, a second single bedroom, and the luxurious family bathroom.

To the second floor is a light and charming third bedroom with Velux windows and plenty of space.

Externally is an impressive front garden with lawns, paved patio and a convenient decked area perfect for sitting out or entertaining.

The late 1800s stone double fronted property as seen from the road.

1. Exterior

The late 1800s stone double fronted property as seen from the road.

The paved path through the front garden to the front door.

2. Gardens

The paved path through the front garden to the front door.

The good sized, airy, Shaker fitted kitchen with Range cooker and inset Belfast sink.

3. Kitchen/diner

The good sized, airy, Shaker fitted kitchen with Range cooker and inset Belfast sink.

The open dining area is a perfect place to entertain.

4. Kitchen/diner

The open dining area is a perfect place to entertain.

