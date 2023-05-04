4 . Lower Tofts Road, Pudsey

Introducing 'Lister House' in Pudsey; an executive four bedroom detached residence with an abundance of history and period features throughout. Originally Pudsey's old police station, this vast, late 1800s Victorian property has been converted into a munificent residential home - with four bedrooms, two reception rooms, two bathrooms, wrap around conservatory extension, utility, cellars and outbuildings. This property is being managed by Preston Baker and has an asking price of £450,000. Photo: Zoopla