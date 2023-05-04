An old police station and a vacant 15-bedroom property are among the houses listed for sale in Leeds in the last 24 hours.
Below we’ve listed 11 of the properties to have been placed on the market in the last 24 hours.
1. Leeds properties
2. The Estate Office, The Avenue, Harewood
This property will be auctioned off on May 24 and has a guide price of £1,100,000. A description on Zoopla reads: "The property comprises a substantial grade II star listed fifteen bedroom semi-detached building measuring approximately 13,000 sq ft in need of restoration. The property is situated on a 1 acre plot comprising outbuildings, a stable block and coach house." Photo: Zoopla
3. Montagu Drive, Roundhay
This three-bedroom bungalow on Montagu Drive in Roundhay has been placed on the market with an asking price of £675,000. Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac, the detached property is surrounded by lovely gardens and boasts a double garage. Photo: Zoopla
4. Lower Tofts Road, Pudsey
Introducing 'Lister House' in Pudsey; an executive four bedroom detached residence with an abundance of history and period features throughout. Originally Pudsey's old police station, this vast, late 1800s Victorian property has been converted into a munificent residential home - with four bedrooms, two reception rooms, two bathrooms, wrap around conservatory extension, utility, cellars and outbuildings. This property is being managed by Preston Baker and has an asking price of £450,000. Photo: Zoopla