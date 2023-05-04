Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: 11 of the newest homes on the market including an old police station and 15-bed mansion

An old police station and a vacant 15-bedroom property are among the houses listed for sale in Leeds in the last 24 hours.

By Charles Gray
Published 4th May 2023, 17:09 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:09 BST

Properties across Leeds are listed online at Zoopla every day, with the bungalows, houses and mansions being put up as either for sale or to be sold at auction.

Below we’ve listed 11 of the properties to have been placed on the market in the last 24 hours.

More and more properties in Leeds are put up for sale every day.

1. Leeds properties

More and more properties in Leeds are put up for sale every day. Photo: Zoopla

This property will be auctioned off on May 24 and has a guide price of £1,100,000. A description on Zoopla reads: "The property comprises a substantial grade II star listed fifteen bedroom semi-detached building measuring approximately 13,000 sq ft in need of restoration. The property is situated on a 1 acre plot comprising outbuildings, a stable block and coach house."

2. The Estate Office, The Avenue, Harewood

This three-bedroom bungalow on Montagu Drive in Roundhay has been placed on the market with an asking price of £675,000. Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac, the detached property is surrounded by lovely gardens and boasts a double garage.

3. Montagu Drive, Roundhay

Introducing 'Lister House' in Pudsey; an executive four bedroom detached residence with an abundance of history and period features throughout. Originally Pudsey's old police station, this vast, late 1800s Victorian property has been converted into a munificent residential home - with four bedrooms, two reception rooms, two bathrooms, wrap around conservatory extension, utility, cellars and outbuildings. This property is being managed by Preston Baker and has an asking price of £450,000.

4. Lower Tofts Road, Pudsey

