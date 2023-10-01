From six bedroom luxury houses for a million pound to small terraced houses with a low price tag, Leeds property market is full of investment and purchase opportunities.
This month has seen some large price reductions, including one property down a whopping 44.7 percent.
Here are the 11 most reduced homes in September on the market, according to Zoopla.
1. Kirkfield Crescent, Thorner, Leeds LS14
This 2 bed semi-detached property on Kirkfield Crescent was reduced by 16.7 percent on September 28, to £200,000. Photo: Hunters
2. Troy Road, Morley, Leeds LS27
This 2 bed terraced property on Troy Road was reduced by 16.7 percent on September 29, to £150,000. Photo: Rutley Clark
3. Temple Rise, Leeds LS15
This 3 bed semi-detached property on Temple Rise was reduced by 16.9 percent on September 13, to £215,950. Photo: The Property Selling Company
4. Hare Farm Avenue, Farnley, Leeds LS12
This 2 bed semi-detached bungalow on Hare Farm Avenue was reduced by 17.3 percent on September 11, to £215,000. Photo: Purplebricks