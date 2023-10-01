Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?

Leeds houses for sale: 11 homes with the biggest asking price reductions this month

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

From six bedroom luxury houses for a million pound to small terraced houses with a low price tag, Leeds property market is full of investment and purchase opportunities.

This month has seen some large price reductions, including one property down a whopping 44.7 percent.

Here are the 11 most reduced homes in September on the market, according to Zoopla.

This 2 bed semi-detached property on Kirkfield Crescent was reduced by 16.7 percent on September 28, to £200,000.

1. Kirkfield Crescent, Thorner, Leeds LS14

This 2 bed semi-detached property on Kirkfield Crescent was reduced by 16.7 percent on September 28, to £200,000. Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
This 2 bed terraced property on Troy Road was reduced by 16.7 percent on September 29, to £150,000.

2. Troy Road, Morley, Leeds LS27

This 2 bed terraced property on Troy Road was reduced by 16.7 percent on September 29, to £150,000. Photo: Rutley Clark

Photo Sales
This 3 bed semi-detached property on Temple Rise was reduced by 16.9 percent on September 13, to £215,950.

3. Temple Rise, Leeds LS15

This 3 bed semi-detached property on Temple Rise was reduced by 16.9 percent on September 13, to £215,950. Photo: The Property Selling Company

Photo Sales
This 2 bed semi-detached bungalow on Hare Farm Avenue was reduced by 17.3 percent on September 11, to £215,000.

4. Hare Farm Avenue, Farnley, Leeds LS12

This 2 bed semi-detached bungalow on Hare Farm Avenue was reduced by 17.3 percent on September 11, to £215,000. Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ZooplaLeedsProperty