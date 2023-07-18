From one bedroom flats for under £100,000 to grand homes with a hefty price tag, Leedsproperty market is full of investment and purchase opportunities.
Here are the 11 most reduced homes in the last month on the market, according to Zoopla.
1. 1 bed flat - Dawsons Square, Pudsey
Located on Dawsons Square in Pudsey. This 1 bed flat is on the market with Yopa at £65,000. The price was reduced by 45.8% on July 13. (Photo by Yopa)
2. 2 bed flat - Whinbrook Court, Moortown
Located on Whinbrook Court in Moortown. This 2 bed flat is on the market with Yopa at £100,000. The price was reduced by 44.4% on July 4. (Photo by Yopa)
3. 5 bed detached house - The Grove, Leeds
Located on The Grove in Leeds. This 5 bed detached house is on the market with Branch Properties Ltd at £390,000. The price was reduced by 40.0% on July 12. (Photo by Branch Properties Ltd)
4. 2 bed flat - Skinner Lane, Leeds
Located on Skinner Lane in Leeds. This 2 bed flat is on the market with Higgins Drysdale National Property Auctions at £70,000. The price was reduced by 36.4% on July 18. (Photo by Higgins Drysdale National Property Auctions)