Leeds houses for sale: 11 homes with the biggest asking price reductions this month

The last month, a number of flats, houses and bungalows have seen large asking price reductions - here are the 11 with the biggest price drop in the last month.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

From one bedroom flats for under £100,000 to grand homes with a hefty price tag, Leedsproperty market is full of investment and purchase opportunities.

Here are the 11 most reduced homes in the last month on the market, according to Zoopla.

Located on Dawsons Square in Pudsey. This 1 bed flat is on the market with Yopa at £65,000. The price was reduced by 45.8% on July 13. (Photo by Yopa)

1. 1 bed flat - Dawsons Square, Pudsey

Located on Dawsons Square in Pudsey. This 1 bed flat is on the market with Yopa at £65,000. The price was reduced by 45.8% on July 13. (Photo by Yopa)

Located on Whinbrook Court in Moortown. This 2 bed flat is on the market with Yopa at £100,000. The price was reduced by 44.4% on July 4. (Photo by Yopa)

2. 2 bed flat - Whinbrook Court, Moortown

Located on Whinbrook Court in Moortown. This 2 bed flat is on the market with Yopa at £100,000. The price was reduced by 44.4% on July 4. (Photo by Yopa)

Located on The Grove in Leeds. This 5 bed detached house is on the market with Branch Properties Ltd at £390,000. The price was reduced by 40.0% on July 12. (Photo by Branch Properties Ltd)

3. 5 bed detached house - The Grove, Leeds

Located on The Grove in Leeds. This 5 bed detached house is on the market with Branch Properties Ltd at £390,000. The price was reduced by 40.0% on July 12. (Photo by Branch Properties Ltd)

Located on Skinner Lane in Leeds. This 2 bed flat is on the market with Higgins Drysdale National Property Auctions at £70,000. The price was reduced by 36.4% on July 18. (Photo by Higgins Drysdale National Property Auctions)

4. 2 bed flat - Skinner Lane, Leeds

Located on Skinner Lane in Leeds. This 2 bed flat is on the market with Higgins Drysdale National Property Auctions at £70,000. The price was reduced by 36.4% on July 18. (Photo by Higgins Drysdale National Property Auctions)

