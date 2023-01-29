Here are 11 Leeds homes on the market that have been reduced in asking price.
From three bedroom family homes to spacious terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities.
According to Zoopla, these are the 11 most reduced homes on sale right now – and all for less than £300k.
1. Two bedroom flat - £170k
On the market with William H Brown this two bedroom flat on Otley Road in Headingley is on the market at £170k - following a 22.7% price reduction.
Photo: Zoopla
2. One bedroom flat - £100k
Located on Thackrah Court in Shadwell. This one bedroom flat is on the market with Manning Stainton at £100k. The price was reduced by 39.4% on January 7.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Six bedroom house - £295k
On the market with Preston Baker - this six bedroom family home, located on Sussex Street near the city centre, is on the market at £295k following a 34.4% reduction.
Photo: Zoopla
4. One bedroom house - £65k
Located on Euston Terrace in Holbeck, this one bedroom end terrace is on the market with Dan Pearce at just £65k following a 40.9% reduction.
Photo: Zoopla