While many of us might like to dream about living in a mansion, thankfully there are homes to be found in Leeds for more modest budgets too.
These properties are all on the market for under £200,000, making them ideal for first time buyers or those looking to make the move from a flat to a family home. All featured on Zoopla, they include a stone terraced property in a sought after west Leeds suburb, a competitively priced three-bedroom mid terrace and a bungalow that is ready to be modernised and offers a blank slate for someone who wants to put their stamp on their next home.
1. Intake Lane, Rodley - £195,000
Sited over three floors along with a boarded loft, this one-bedroom stone terrace in Rodley is minutes away from local amenities and has excellent commuter links. It comprises entrance vestibule, lounge/diner, dining kitchen, double bedroom, and modern house bathroom. Other features include the loft with eaves storage and a courtyard style space to the front. It is listed with Hardisty & Co and has an asking price of £195,000. Photo: Hardisty & Co
2. Harlech Road, Beeston - Guide price £100,000
This three-bedroom terraced property in Beeston comprises an entrance door into the kitchen, a lounge, a basement, three bedrooms and a bathroom. It benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and yards to the front and rear. The property is located close to amenities, motorway links and Leeds city centre. Listed with a guide price of £100,000, the home is being sold by Pattinson - Auctions via Secure Sale online bidding. Photo: Pattinson - Auctions
3. Fountain Street, Morley - £165,000
Offered for sale with no onwards chain, this back to back end terrace in Morley is immaculately presented throughout. It comprises an entrance hall, modern kitchen fitted, lounge, useful cellar, two double bedrooms and a house bathroom. The predominantly pebbled garden area could be used for off-street parking and there is also a detached garage. The home is listed with Manning Stainton, with an asking price of £165,000. Photo: Manning Stainton
4. Westwood Court, Middleton - £175,000
This three-bedroom mid terrace property in Middleton has a newly fitted bathroom and kitchen, superb views from the rear and is offered for sale with no onward chain. It comprises hallway, lounge diner, kitchen, three bedrooms and a house bathroom. There are gardens to the front and back, plus a shed and separate detached garage that both offer additional storage space. Listed with Morgan Estates, it has an asking price of £175,000. Photo: Morgan Estates