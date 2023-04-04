News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: 11 homes new to the market this week from Menston terrace to Alwoodley mansion

Here are some of the latest homes added to the market

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 4th Apr 2023, 18:06 BST

From a cosy two-bedroom terrace in Menston to a stunning mansion in Alwoodley, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.

Here are 11 homes on the market this week, listed on property sales website Rightmove.

1. 11 homes new on the market

This stunning five-bedroom home in Alwoodley offers spacious rooms and charm together with gardens to three sides. At the heart of the family home is a generous kitchen and morning room with views over the open countryside. It's located on Sandmoor Avenue, regarded as one of the most exclusive residential locations in Leeds being within walking distance of the acclaimed Grammar School at Leeds and a short drive from excellent shops at Moortown.

2. On the market for £1,699,000

This well-decorated family home in Hornbeam Way, Whinmoor, is new on the market this week. It has an entrance area, living room, dining area with French windows to the garden, fitted kitchen with integrated appliances to the ground floor. To the first floor there are three bedrooms and a shower room. To the outside the property has off road parking to the front and a fully enclosed rear garden.

3. On the market for £255,000

Located in the beautiful village of Linton, this period home provides flexible and spacious accommodation, with five bedrooms. The property originally stems from the ‘Arts & Craft’ era and was the subject of a meticulous programme of improvements in 2008. Designed by the renowned architect Peter Dickson, this pretty cottage was transformed into a substantial and functional family home, meeting the requirements of modern day living, without compromising the character of the original building.

4. On the market for £1,675,000

