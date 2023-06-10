From a terraced home that’s perfect for a first step on the property ladder to a bungalow well-suited for spending your retirement, these 10 Leeds homes all have one thing in common.
New to the market this week, each of the properties featured on Zoopla is offered for sale with no forward chain. It makes them a great option for buyers who do not want to wait around while the sellers find their next property.
1. Newton Park Drive, Potternewton - £300,000
This semi-detached property is in a sought-after location, near Potternewton Park, Chapel Allerton, and just a 10 minute bus ride into Leeds. There is a spacious open plan kitchen diner and a separate living room on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and a house bathroom on the first floor. The house benefits from off-street parking, a garage and gardens to the front and back. It is listed with Northwood and has an asking price of £300,000. Photo: Northwood
2. New Bank Street, Morley - £145,000
This well-presented two bedroom back to back property in Morley could be perfect for first time buyers looking to get on to the property ladder. There is an open plan living kitchen with a wood burner on the ground floor, plus access to a cellar with additional storage space. The first floor has a double bedroom and house bathroom, while the spacious master bedroom is on the second floor. It is listed with Manning Stainton and has an asking price of £145,000. Photo: Manning Stainton
3. Ring Road, Middleton - £220,000
This three bedroom, semi-detached property in Middleton has a good-sized back garden and off street parking. To the ground floor, there is a lounge with feature bay window, separate dining room and a kitchen which is in need of some updating. There are three bedrooms to the first floor and a shower room with three piece suite. It is listed with Whitegates and has an asking price of £220,000. Photo: Whitegates
4. Croft House Grove, Morley - offers over £200,000
This two bedroom semi-detached bungalow in a sought-after area of Morley is in need of modernisation but would make an ideal retirement home. It comprises a living room, separate kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. The property has a driveway and gardens to the front and rear. It is listed with William H Brown and offers over £200,000 are being sought. Photo: William H Brown