2 . New Bank Street, Morley - £145,000

This well-presented two bedroom back to back property in Morley could be perfect for first time buyers looking to get on to the property ladder. There is an open plan living kitchen with a wood burner on the ground floor, plus access to a cellar with additional storage space. The first floor has a double bedroom and house bathroom, while the spacious master bedroom is on the second floor. It is listed with Manning Stainton and has an asking price of £145,000. Photo: Manning Stainton