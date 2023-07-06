Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds house prices: The 15 most expensive areas to buy a home including Roundhay, Horsforth and Alwoodley

The most expensive Leeds neighbourhoods to buy a house in have been named.
By abbey maclure
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

The cost-of-living crisis has forced many people to cut back on their spending, and anyone wanting to buy a new home is under particular pressure as the Bank of England continues to hike the base rate, forcing up the price of mortgages. But for the lucky few who can afford to splash out on a new property, certain areas of Leeds could have what they are looking for.

Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly-localised figures showing how average sale prices vary across the suburbs, towns and villages of England and Wales.

The latest set of figures show which Leeds neighbourhoods had the priciest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

These 15 neighbourhoods are the priciest in the city for buying a home

In Collingham, Rington and Harewood, homes sold for an average of £600,000 in 2022.

In Bramhope and Pool-in-Wharfedale, homes sold for an average of £505,000 in 2022.

In Adel, homes sold for an average of £443,250 in 2022.

