Leeds house prices: The 15 cheapest areas to buy a home including Middleton, Holbeck and Bramley

The cheapest Leeds neighbourhoods to buy a house in have been named.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay. The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5% in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a “nightmare year” of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about 3% higher than a year ago. Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49% would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize. Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across the country – including in Leeds.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Leeds which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the cheapest average house prices

1. The cheapest Leeds areas

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the cheapest average house prices Photo: National World/Adobe Stock

In Lincoln Green and St James's, the average house price in 2022 was £98,000

2. Lincoln Green and St James's

In Lincoln Green and St James's, the average house price in 2022 was £98,000 Photo: richard - stock.adobe.com

In Cross Flatts Park and Garnets, the average house price in 2022 was £98,500

3. Cross Flatts Park and Garnets

In Cross Flatts Park and Garnets, the average house price in 2022 was £98,500 Photo: Tony Johnson

In Burmantofts, the average house price in 2022 was £106,750

4. Burmantofts

In Burmantofts, the average house price in 2022 was £106,750 Photo: Simon Hulme

