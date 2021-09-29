Located in the heart of Guiseley, this home benefits from all the area has to offer, being just a short walk away from the main shopping street, Aireborough leisure centre and a host of amenities including bars and eateries.

The two-bedroom property sits in Spring Bank Terrace, just off of Wells Road, and is within walking distance to the train station.

Situated over three floors, the ground floor comprises of the living room and kitchen area, which provides access down to a useful cellar space.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with house bathroom.

Up on the second floor is the additional double bedroom, complete with useful storage room.

The property has a small garden to the front.

It is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley who describe it as "sure to appeal to a variety of buyers from first timers, professionals, couples and downsizers."

The guide price is guide price £235,000.

1. Living room The front door leads directly into the living room. It offers plenty of space for small families and benefits from a wood-burning stove. Photo Sales

2. Living room The living room from another angle. Photo Sales

3. Kitchen Also on this floor is the modern kitchen complete with fitted appliances. This room is decorated in neutral tones, with grey units and black worktops. Photo Sales

4. Kitchen The kitchen from another angle. Photo Sales