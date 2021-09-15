The detached home is situated in Woodhill Road.
A stream, the Mosley Beck, runs along the rear of the garden with the woodland the other side.
The location offers a multitude of wildlife to observe and enjoy, include Red Kites roosting close-by and other mammals all around.
However, it does not only feature wonderful gardens, but is also a spacious four-bedroom home.
Described by the current owners as a 'Tardis', the property is on the market for £460,000 with Purple Bricks.
1. Lounge
This home is described as a Tardis by the current owners and that is certainly true. The lounge is one of three living/reception areas. It has a large picture window looking across the front garden and has a door to the rear hall and to the Sitting Room.
2. Sitting room
The sitting room is also on the ground floor. It is at the rear of the property and benefits from a Juliet balcony and great views of the woodland.
3. Study
Also in this floor is another room, currently used as a study. However, this could become the fourth bedroom. There is also a W.C located on this floor near to the entrance.
4. Kitchen
On the lower ground is the kitchen/breakfast room. This floor has been increased in size by the present owners. The kitchen is a good size and benefits from fitted wall and base storage units.