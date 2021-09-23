Take a look inside this stunning detached home, situated in Thorpe Park Gardens

Leeds house for sale: Stunning Thorpe Park home boasts outdoor entertainment area in exclusive development

Located in an exclusive private development in Thorpe Park, this stunning five bedroom home is perfect for entertaining.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:45 am

The detached home is situated in Thorpe Park Gardens.

It boasts a landscaped rear garden with marble and granite slabs, complete with a fire pit, Jacuzzi hot tub, BBQ grill and an outdoor bar with a draught beer system.

There's plenty of space inside, too, with modern furnishings and a large open-plan kitchen/dining room. Two of the bedrooms have fully-tiled en suites.

Built by Duchy homes, the property is on the market for £800,000 with Purple Bricks.

Take a look inside...

1.

This stunning detached property was built by Duchy homes on an exclusive private development of only 14 houses

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

2.

The entrance hallway has a tiled floor and ceiling spotlights, with an understairs storage cupboard and guest cloakroom W.C. The staircase rises to the first floor accommodation, where the five bedrooms are situated.

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

3.

The modern open-plan kitchen/dining/family room is a stunning feature of the property, providing a contemporary living space

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

4.

The kitchen boasts integrated NEFF appliances including a cooker, hob and microwave, ceramic tiled floor, breakfast bar and window to the rear

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4