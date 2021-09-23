The detached home is situated in Thorpe Park Gardens.
It boasts a landscaped rear garden with marble and granite slabs, complete with a fire pit, Jacuzzi hot tub, BBQ grill and an outdoor bar with a draught beer system.
There's plenty of space inside, too, with modern furnishings and a large open-plan kitchen/dining room. Two of the bedrooms have fully-tiled en suites.
Built by Duchy homes, the property is on the market for £800,000 with Purple Bricks.
1.
This stunning detached property was built by Duchy homes on an exclusive private development of only 14 houses
Photo: Purple Bricks
2.
The entrance hallway has a tiled floor and ceiling spotlights, with an understairs storage cupboard and guest cloakroom W.C. The staircase rises to the first floor accommodation, where the five bedrooms are situated.
3.
The modern open-plan kitchen/dining/family room is a stunning feature of the property, providing a contemporary living space
4.
The kitchen boasts integrated NEFF appliances including a cooker, hob and microwave, ceramic tiled floor, breakfast bar and window to the rear
