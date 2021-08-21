The property is situated in Prospect Street in the sought after neighbourhood of Rawdon.
It is accessed by a private driveway with double electronic gates with security intercom.
Set over three floors, the house offers breathtaking far reaching views of the surrounding area and beyond.
1. Ground floor
The house is set over three floors. On the ground floor is the converted garage, as well as a games / gym room and a study, making it ideal for homeworkers.
2. Kitchen`
On the first floor is the main living area. The large kitchen is to the front of the property and has white fitted appliances and granite worktops, leaving plenty of room to cook a meal together. There is also an added utility room just off of the kitchen.
3. Dining room
The room is open plan and leads through to the dining area. The current owners have made this a nice family space, with a large dining table and mounted tv unit, so everyone can relax together.
4. Living room
The lounge is another spacious room in which the owners have a large L-shaped sofa, and a media unit with mounted tv, for all the family to enjoy on an evening. It boasts incredible views across the gardens.