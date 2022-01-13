Situated in West Park Road, the property sits right on the edge of the beautiful Roundhay Park and enjoys all the amenities of the popular suburb Roundhay.

The property has been recently renovated with a double dormer added to create two extra bedrooms and bathroom.

The garage has also been converted to create an additional room.

It is on the market with Fowler & Powell, who describe the house as a 'rare opportunity' to the market.

The estate agents, based in in Chapel Allerton, also highlighted the work done by the current owners, calling the end results a "masterpiece".

The property is on the market for an asking price of £550,000. Take a look inside...

(All photos taken by David Cole Photography.)

Take a look inside... Take a look inside this four-bedroom bungalow on the market in Roundhay. Photo: David Cole Photography

Hallway Enter into the property via the large hallway, painted in rich, dark plum tones. Just off the hallway is a useful utility room and cloak room, as well as access to all other rooms and the stairs to the upper floor. Photo: David Cole Photography

Living space From the hall is the open plan living space, which has been portioned into three distinct areas that stretch the way of the entire house. The warm and cosy living room lies to the rear of the property. Photo: David Cole Photography

Dining area There is plenty of space for a family dining table, perfect for sitting and enjoying a meal. Bi-fold doors seamlessly connect this space with the rest of the house. Photo: David Cole Photography