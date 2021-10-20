The home is in Moor Farm Gardens, a cul-de-sac just off of Wensley Drive.

There is also an access to the rear of the property via a private road from Stainbeck Lane, which is very useful for the annexe and detached garage access.

On the market with Monroe Estate Agents, the large family house offers almost 4,000 square foot of accommodation, including five bedrooms and a one bedroom annex.

This immaculate family home features double glazing, gas central heating and modern interiors throughout, with lots of well considered and fitted/built in storage.

It is within the catchment area of some of the top schools in North Leeds and just a short walk away from the vibrant centre of Chapel Allerton.

The home is on the market for offers in excess of £799,950.

1. Hallway Enter into the impressive large entrance hallway which accommodates a modern WC beneath the staircase and gives access to reception rooms including the formal living room, a play room and the orangery/games room.

2. Living room The main living space is a warm, cosy and inviting room with modern finishes. It features a log burner and has double doors through to the orangery.

3. Kitchen Th open plan kitchen diner features integrated appliances, grey quartz worktops and bi-folding doors out on to the rear terrace and garden areas. Additionally there is a utility room on the ground floor.

4. Bedrooms` There are five bedrooms in the main property and one bedroom in the annex. The glamourous master bedroom benefits from an en-suite.