The home is in Moor Farm Gardens, a cul-de-sac just off of Wensley Drive.
There is also an access to the rear of the property via a private road from Stainbeck Lane, which is very useful for the annexe and detached garage access.
On the market with Monroe Estate Agents, the large family house offers almost 4,000 square foot of accommodation, including five bedrooms and a one bedroom annex.
This immaculate family home features double glazing, gas central heating and modern interiors throughout, with lots of well considered and fitted/built in storage.
It is within the catchment area of some of the top schools in North Leeds and just a short walk away from the vibrant centre of Chapel Allerton.
The home is on the market for offers in excess of £799,950.
Take a look inside...