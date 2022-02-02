Built in 1899, this stone semi-detached property is described as a "picturesque panorama" with views of the medieval Kirkstall Abbey.

It has been belonged to the current owner for 46 years, and is bursting with personality and love.

The property has five bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is situation over three floors.

It retains its period features such as the original fireplaces, but also has had an extension to the kitchen and a summerhouse has been built in the garden.

It is on the market with Manning Stainton for £610,000. Take a look inside...

1. Hallway Enter into the hallway through the beautiful stained glass windowed doors. Photo Sales

2. Living room There are two reception areas in the property. They separated from each other by three ecclesiastical style openings. Photo Sales

3. Living room Light floods through the south facing bay window to the front, picking up the birds in the plasterwork frieze. Photo Sales

4. Kitchen The extended dining kitchen is bright and wonderful, with yellow cabinets and windows overlooking the beautiful surroundings. There is also a utility space and downstairs W.C on this floor. Photo Sales