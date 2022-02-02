Built in 1899, this stone semi-detached property is described as a "picturesque panorama" with views of the medieval Kirkstall Abbey.
It has been belonged to the current owner for 46 years, and is bursting with personality and love.
The property has five bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is situation over three floors.
It retains its period features such as the original fireplaces, but also has had an extension to the kitchen and a summerhouse has been built in the garden.
It is on the market with Manning Stainton for £610,000. Take a look inside...
