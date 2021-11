Located in a Victoria Avenue, a quiet cul-de-sac in Menston, the property has an ideal location.

It is in close distance to the market town of Otley and Menston Railway Station means it is just a short journey into Leeds city centre.

The stunning family home was completed in June 2020 and has a contemporary and sleek design.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks for offers of £1,100,000.

Take a look inside...

1. Kitchen The house sits over three floors. On the ground floor there are three reception rooms and the large kitchen open plan kitchen diner.

2. Dining area The dining area has bi-fold doors leading out into the garden.

3. Reception rooms As well as the three reception rooms, there is also a spacious hallway and a downstairs shower room.

4. Bedrooms Upstairs there are five double bedrooms and four en-suite bathrooms.