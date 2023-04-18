News you can trust since 1890
Leeds homes for sale: This quirky five-bedroom house in Methley has exposed beams and a country kitchen

This quirky five-bedroom house is up for sale in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Described by agents Purple Bricks as “one of the finest country homes” on the market, the detached property is located in a sought-after residential area in the village of Methley. It boasts a large garden with views over open fields, exposed beams and a stunning country kitchen.

The Oaksfield property is on the market with Purple Bricks for £650,000. Take a look inside...

This quirky country home with five bedrooms is located in Oaksfield, Methley. It's on the market with Purple Bricks for £650,000.This quirky country home with five bedrooms is located in Oaksfield, Methley. It's on the market with Purple Bricks for £650,000.
The detached home boasts a courtyard-style front garden with a detached self-contained office and a triple garage, with further gardens behind.The detached home boasts a courtyard-style front garden with a detached self-contained office and a triple garage, with further gardens behind.
The unique home has been modernised and extended over the years, and now provides a family home full of character and charmThe unique home has been modernised and extended over the years, and now provides a family home full of character and charm
The main accommodation is arranged over two floors and boasts spacious and well-appointed rooms, each one tastefully and neutrally decorated.The main accommodation is arranged over two floors and boasts spacious and well-appointed rooms, each one tastefully and neutrally decorated.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hall, a guest WC, a lounge, study, ground floor bedroom and a magnificent kitchen/dining/family room with a separate utility room.The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hall, a guest WC, a lounge, study, ground floor bedroom and a magnificent kitchen/dining/family room with a separate utility room.
The property is located in Oaksfield, a residential street that is located just off Pinfold Lane in the heart of Methley village - near local schools, shops and transport links.The property is located in Oaksfield, a residential street that is located just off Pinfold Lane in the heart of Methley village - near local schools, shops and transport links.
Nearby motorway links are also close by to the property, ideal for the commuter who is looking to travel further afield.Nearby motorway links are also close by to the property, ideal for the commuter who is looking to travel further afield.
The fourth bedroom is located on the ground floor of the property.The fourth bedroom is located on the ground floor of the property.
On the first floor level there are four good sized bedrooms and three luxury bathrooms, two of which are en-suite.On the first floor level there are four good sized bedrooms and three luxury bathrooms, two of which are en-suite.
The master en-suite is fitted with a w/c, sink and shower.The master en-suite is fitted with a w/c, sink and shower.
The second bedroom boasts a Juliette balcony, as well as an en suite.The second bedroom boasts a Juliette balcony, as well as an en suite.
Two of the bedrooms are galleried.Two of the bedrooms are galleried.
There is a fantastic south-facing garden backing directly onto open fieldsThere is a fantastic south-facing garden backing directly onto open fields
