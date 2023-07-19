Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Leeds homes for sale: Stunning four bedroom barn conversion in tucked away gated development

Maple Barn is a stunning barn conversion in a tucked away garden development in Leeds on the market for £599,995.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

This superb barn conversion home on Newsam Green, Pontefract Lane in Leeds, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £599,995. It offers spacious accommodation with four bedrooms set over two storeys and large, spacious living areas.

On the ground floor is a large kitchen and breakfast room, an open reception room with a bespoke handmade fireplace, a guest WC and utility. From the kitchen, the front yard is accessed via French doors, which features lawns and Yorkshire stone pathways and patio.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with ensuite, along with three additional good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom with a bathtub.

The rear of the property consists of a low maintenance pebbled garden.

The property has a generous enclosed garden in the front with lawn and Yorkshire stone pathway and patio. Photo by Manning Stainton

1. Front yard

The property has a generous enclosed garden in the front with lawn and Yorkshire stone pathway and patio. Photo by Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The large open kitchen and breakfast room has direct access to the front yard via French doors. Photo by Manning Stainton

2. Kitchen and breakfast room

The large open kitchen and breakfast room has direct access to the front yard via French doors. Photo by Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Double doors open to the large reception room with a bespoke handcrafted fireplace. Photo by Manning Stainton

3. Reception room

Double doors open to the large reception room with a bespoke handcrafted fireplace. Photo by Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. Photo by Manning Stainton

4. Kitchen and breakfast room

The fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. Photo by Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LeedsSaleProperty