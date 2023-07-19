Maple Barn is a stunning barn conversion in a tucked away garden development in Leeds on the market for £599,995.

This superb barn conversion home on Newsam Green, Pontefract Lane in Leeds, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £599,995. It offers spacious accommodation with four bedrooms set over two storeys and large, spacious living areas.

On the ground floor is a large kitchen and breakfast room, an open reception room with a bespoke handmade fireplace, a guest WC and utility. From the kitchen, the front yard is accessed via French doors, which features lawns and Yorkshire stone pathways and patio.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with ensuite, along with three additional good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom with a bathtub.

The rear of the property consists of a low maintenance pebbled garden.

1 . Front yard The property has a generous enclosed garden in the front with lawn and Yorkshire stone pathway and patio. Photo by Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen and breakfast room The large open kitchen and breakfast room has direct access to the front yard via French doors. Photo by Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Reception room Double doors open to the large reception room with a bespoke handcrafted fireplace. Photo by Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen and breakfast room The fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. Photo by Manning Stainton Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4